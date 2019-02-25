The call came in from someone driving by a busy intersection of Sioux Falls. A dog was on the road and needed help immediately.

What the sheriff's deputy found in the road was a bull-terrier with zip ties around its neck.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the death of the dog. They did not indicate when the dog died or if it was euthanized but did say it was found in the area of West Madison Street and La Mesa Thursday morning (February 21) at 6:00 AM.

Authorities believe the dog was left in that area with the intent to be discovered by someone, and are hoping to find the owners.

If you can fill in the blanks of what happened to this dog, or have information on the owners, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking to be contacted at 605-367-7000.

You can also provide tips without providing your identity through Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire .