Sharing a Netflix Password? Crackdown Coming, Moochers.

Netflix is about to bring out the can of whoop-a$$ on shared password accounts.

According to Yahoo Finance, the streaming giant is testing a program that would put an end to password sharing. Some Netflix users are getting a message that asks them to confirm are living at the address of the account holder. You may delay the question and keep watching, but it will pop up again...and again...until you have to answer and confirm or deny.

The message reads, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” Well, there goes Bridgerton.

It's estimated that 30% of Netflix users are actually mooching a password from someone. Yikes! I can understand why they'd like to remedy this. If one-third of my business was going out the door for free I'd want to see an end to that, as well.

You got to admit, Netflix has been pretty lax on password sharing. But that may be coming to an end soon. But, Netflix has to tread cautiously on this new idea. They risk losing viewership as some people might just decide to give up on them rather than add one more bill to the monthly budget. It's also an incredibly competitive field considering Hulu, Disney Plus, Sling, and Amazon.

The good news? If you have been using someone else's account and Netflix actually puts the hammer down, you can sign up for a new account with a 30-day free trial.