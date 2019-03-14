Shaq Tries to Not Make a Face While Eating Spicy Hot Wings

Is there a more lovable sports star than Shaq?

The answer is no!

From being a hall of fame basketball player to movie appearances to numerous commercials and his duties as a NBA analyst, Shaq is everywhere.

His latest gig was eating spicy hot wings and trying not to make a face while doing so.

Shaq claims the only reason he took the challenge is because he thought Justin Timberlake was hosting.

Whether that is true or not, this was great!

Now maybe we can try and get my producer Jerry P to try the same stunt during Overtime one day.