SF School Board Meeting: Keep Kids, Staff Safe

The Sioux Falls School Board's meeting on Monday focused on the safety of their students and their staff saying this is our highest priority. The board said via Twitter, we will be closed through Monday, April 13. If the Governor extends that date, Sioux Falls will comply with an extended closure. Teachers and students should plan for continued remote learning. Stay home and stay safe.

In following those guidelines the board hopes staff will share their students’ successes on social media with the hashtag - #ProudToBeSFSD.

As students will not be in school the district will continue free daily, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at the six schools established last week. Buses will be running on Tuesday and Thursday of this week to get meals and school materials to students in neighborhoods assigned to six additional schools.

The link, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/children.html provides information regarding the virus and its impact on children.

Source: Sioux Falls School District

Enter your number to get our free mobile app