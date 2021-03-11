SF Kid Named Sanford International Children’s Hospital Ambassador

The Sanford International has been a huge success in the Sioux Falls area and one of the main reasons for that success has been its ability to engage with the community.

Whether it is the Pro-Am, the charitable efforts, the community involvement, or the economic impact, the Sanford Internation Golf Tournament has been a great addition to the Sioux Empire.

One of the charitable things the golfers do while in town is visiting the Sanford Children's Hospital and hang out with the kids who are there receiving treatment.

The Sanford International has taken that effort to another level by naming a Sanford International Children's Hospital Ambassador who once was a patient at the Children's Hospital himself.

Here's the release from Sanford and the Sanford International on this amazing young boy and their new partnership.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford International, in partnership with the Sanford Health Foundation, has named Cobey DeSchepper of Sioux Falls the 2021 Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador. DeSchepper will represent the Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events throughout the year.

DeSchepper was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was four-years-old. He fought through nearly three years of treatments at Sanford Children’s Hospital, finishing treatment in November of 2018.

“With everyone’s support, the Sanford International is making a lasting impact in the lives of children just like Cobey,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International. “Whether it’s partnering with the tournament, volunteering, purchasing a ticket or donating to the Birdies Give Back program, you are helping raise money for Sanford Children’s Hospital, and other local children’s charities.”

DeSchepper is the fifth Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador, joining Jaxon and Jeren Scheff (2018), Avery Hill (2019), and Ben Wieman (2020).

“The true heroes of this tournament are not holding the trophy on Sunday afternoon, but rather the ones who give all of us the inspiration to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Bobbie Tibbetts, president of the Sanford Health Foundation. “Cobey is a special person, and we are honored to have him represent Sanford Children’s at this year’s tournament.”

For more information about the Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador program and previous representatives, visit sanfordinternational.com.