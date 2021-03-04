SF Humane Society ‘Paws to Celebrate’ 2021 Tickets on Sale Now!

If you love animals - - all animals, and there was one fantastically fun event you could attend that would make their lives easier, better- -you would. Right?

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society's 2021 "Paws to Celebrate" is coming up on Saturday, April 17 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, from 6 to 11 PM. This will be an in-person event with social distancing procedures in place and masks strongly suggested.

This event annually raises funds in excess of $60,000, which make sure that the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society are "cared for, loved, and comforted", while they are waiting for their forever homes.

Tickets are available online and you should consider getting them soon, as this event has sold out quickly in past years.

Those tickets give you access to the online bidding for the silent auction, the live auction, raffle, and wine pull. There will be amazing appetizer and dessert creations from some of the best chefs in the Sioux Falls area, not to mention a scrumptious sit-down meal!

Registration is open now and closes on April 17, the day of the event. If you can't attend but would like to donate, that can be done on the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society website.

Any size donation is appreciated and helps to buy food, microchip animals, pays for veterinary services, and of course sheltering and caring for the animals at the facility.

Last year the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society took in approximately 20 animals a day. There are so many ways to help and that includes helping to buy items for the silent auction or even items for the shelter itself. It is easily done on the "Paws to Celebrate" Amazon page.

For more information, see the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society online, on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Or call 605-338-4441.