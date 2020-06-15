SF Ford is Offering Free Vehicle Service to Essential Workers

Sioux Falls Ford is wanting to show their appreciation for our local front-line and essential workers.

The Works service package is being offered to those who are considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Works package includes:

"A synthetic blend oil change, tire rotation & vehicle checkup. Just show proof of employment (name tag, badge/ID, business card, pay stub, or government letter stating essential worker status) to receive this offer."

Offer is currently available until June 30, 2020.

In order to claim this offer you also need to be either a current or new FordPass Rewards member.** If you aren't already a member? Click HERE to register.

Below is a list of all the industries that Sioux Falls Ford states allow you to qualify for this promotional offer:

Healthcare

First Responders

Food and Agriculture

Energy

Water and Sanitation

Transportation and Logistics

Public Workers

Manufacturing

Communications/IT

Government Operations

Financial Services

Hazardous Materials

Defense

Chemical Management

You can call 605-361-0361 to schedule an appointment.

More details about the offer and promotion can be found HERE.

And thank you, essential workers, for all the long hours and days you have put in over the past couple of months and continue to during this pandemic. Your resilience did not go unnoticed and you are both greatly valued and appreciated.