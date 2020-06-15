SF Ford is Offering Free Vehicle Service to Essential Workers
Sioux Falls Ford is wanting to show their appreciation for our local front-line and essential workers.
The Works service package is being offered to those who are considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Works package includes:
"A synthetic blend oil change, tire rotation & vehicle checkup. Just show proof of employment (name tag, badge/ID, business card, pay stub, or government letter stating essential worker status) to receive this offer."
Offer is currently available until June 30, 2020.
In order to claim this offer you also need to be either a current or new FordPass Rewards member.** If you aren't already a member? Click HERE to register.
Below is a list of all the industries that Sioux Falls Ford states allow you to qualify for this promotional offer:
- Healthcare
- First Responders
- Food and Agriculture
- Energy
- Water and Sanitation
- Transportation and Logistics
- Public Workers
- Manufacturing
- Communications/IT
- Government Operations
- Financial Services
- Hazardous Materials
- Defense
- Chemical Management
You can call 605-361-0361 to schedule an appointment.
More details about the offer and promotion can be found HERE.
And thank you, essential workers, for all the long hours and days you have put in over the past couple of months and continue to during this pandemic. Your resilience did not go unnoticed and you are both greatly valued and appreciated.