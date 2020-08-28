Severe Weather Causes Damage In Northeastern South Dakota

Thursday evening brought some severe weather into the Castlewood area.

Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for counties in both Northeastern South Dakota and Southwestern Minnesota were in effect overnight according to Dakota News Now.

"A line of storms moved through the region and caused some damage in some areas."

A resident of Castlewood, SD stated that some trees were knocked down in her driveway along with one of her farm lights.

The strong wind gusts knocked down power lines.

Crew members were quickly on scene to fix the damaged power lines overnight.

Source: Dakota News Now