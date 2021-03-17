Seven Ways Sioux Falls Likes Its Coffee?

Caffeine-up! I'll take mine with no frills or thrills. Make mine a pour-over. Don't forget the eggshells. Wait, what! Just put it in a Styrofoam cup and let me get on with the day. And there's one of my coworkers who said this: Nitro cold brew with sweet cream. Uuuuuuugh! I would not make a good barista.

When it comes to having a cup of coffee anymore, there are dozens of choices and styles. And the complicated. Sioux Falls coffee drinkers are no different. I literally wanted to eavesdrop on coffee orders so I staked-out a nearby Caribou drive-thru one day. To play the part of an investigative reporter I also found myself stalking a local Starbucks and Scooters.

It's amazing how many people include a coffee run through the drive-thru each day. But the most interesting takeaway was how we want our coffee. Now the average Joe in our city wants an additive like cream. Not so many needed anything sweet. Except for the lady who went overboard and ordered the Chocolate Caramel Truffle Mocha Cooler from Caribou. Holy mackerel, that packs a punch with 111 grams of sugar.

Get our free mobile app

After my self-assigned assignment here is what I found about how Sioux Falls likes their coffee:

Black with a splash of cream

Regular

Regular De Cafe

Espresso

Black with a sprinkle of cinnamon

Ice coffee

Latte (Hazelnut)