Seven New Rules Coming to High School Basketball

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has instituted seven new rules with five of them being in regards to uniforms.

The NFHS acts as an activities association for the entire country. The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) follows NFHS guidelines for each sport that it sanctions.

Rule changes are mostly in regards to uniform provisions. Outside of those, two new rules that are being implemented give assistant coaches the chance to go on to the court with the head coach if a fight breaks out, and a change for officials in signals for a hand ball.

One of the biggest changes is for jerseys. No longer can the numbers on the jersey be the same as the jersey itself. Schools will be given until the 2024-2025 season to meet the new requirement. This allows schools a chance to raise money for new uniforms.

NFHS Basketball Rule Changes:

The number on the jersey can no longer be the same color as the jersey itself. (As a broadcaster, this is the greatest gift of all!). Effective with the 2024-2025 season. State associations have the right to require mouth guards. Folding or rolling of basketball shorts at the natural waistband seam will be permitted. The shorts have to be in compliance of Rule 3-4-5, but this will modernize the rule and allows players to adjust the shorts in a manner that serves no harm to the game. The maximum width of the headband was expanded from two inches to three inches to be consistent with the rules for volleyball to accommodate athletes that play both sports. Hair-control devices are NOT required to meet color restrictions. Assistant coaches will now be able to go onto the court with the head coach in an effort to restore order when a fight breaks out. A change in signal for a hand ball. When a hand ball occurs, the covering official shall stop the clock using Signal #2 (straight arm, open palm extended) while simultaneously sounding the whistle. This is to eliminate conflicting calls.

More information and more in-depth explanation can be found through the NFHS .