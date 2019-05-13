Let' say you live in southwest Sioux Falls, use Sertoma Avenue daily to take go to work on West 41st Street. One of your choices is to use Sertoma Avenue. Well that's about to get a little tricky. But on the other side of this will be smoother roads.

Commuters in western Sioux Falls are encouraged to attend a public meeting and open house for the Sertoma Avenue Water Main Installation project set to begin in June. The meeting will be at the Kuehn Community Center, located at 2801 South Valley View Road, with a presentation beginning shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Sertoma Avenue will undergo water main installation, asphalt surfacing, and curb, gutter, and sidewalk improvements beginning Monday, June 10. Work should be completed by mid-August.

Upon completion of work, site restoration will take place.

Those who travel Sertoma Avenue regularly will learn about the detours and details of the project. The City of Sioux Falls has also posted a website for easy access.