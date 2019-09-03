September Sobriety Checkpoints Announced for South Dakota

Again this month, the state of South Dakota is attempting to do their part in keeping drunk drivers off our roads and highways.

KDLT TV is reporting the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to set up a series of sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties during the month of September.

Counties like; Brookings, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Fall River, Hughes, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Stanley, Walworth, and Yankton will participate in a total of 21 statewide sobriety checkpoints throughout the month.

According to KDLT, the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement will use the checkpoints as a way to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety.

Source: KDLT TV