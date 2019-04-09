Sensory Friendly Easter Event Coming to Children’s Museum

April is National Autism Awareness Month. In celebration and recognition of this and the fact that Easter is on the way, The Children's Museum of South Dakota in Brookings and Spectrum 605 are teaming up to present an Easter Sensory Friendly Play Day.

Friday, April 12, from 5 to 8 PM, children with disabilities can take part in an Easter egg hunt (please bring a basket for your child), dye eggs, meet the Easter Bunny, have their picture taken with him, and enjoy treats, as well as explore and play in the museums exhibits.

Spectrum 605 is a non-profit organization founded by three mothers who each have a son on the autism spectrum. The Children's Museum understands that holiday activities enjoyed by most kids, like Easter egg hunts and meeting the Easter Bunny can be overwhelming for children with disabilities.

Fifteen times a year the Children's Museum offers these "sensory-friendly" play events. They are limited to 100 people, feature designated quiet rooms, adaptive equipment, and art tools, and service animals are welcome.

Admission is $8, and children under 1-year-old are free. Members of the Children’s Museum of South Dakota are admitted free as well. Reservations are preferred ( but not required) by calling 605-692-6700.