Legislation in the state of Virginia regarding late-term abortions and the potential for a failed procedure to become infanticide have become a flashpoint in the Upper Chamber of Congress.

Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska proposed that U.S. Senators unanimously consent to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act that would require life-saving measures be taken in cases where babies survive a late-term abortion. Senator Patty Murray of Washington voiced her objection citing that laws against infanticide already exist.

Senator John Thune took to the Senate floor to discuss the gravity of the situation, stating that very few countries actually permit late-term abortions.

“Only China, North Korea, the United States, and four other countries allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. (It’s) not a list we ought to be on. My Democrat colleagues made it very clear that they have decided to dispense with moderation and espouse the most radical and extreme position possible. No restriction at all on abortion ever (which includes) up to and apparently now after the moment of birth.”

Thune calls the lack of action on this matter a great injustice.

“I am horrified by my Democrat colleague’s decision to object to legislation (that would) protect babies born alive. I will continue to fight to ensure that the right to life of every human being born and unborn is protected.”

A new abortion law has recently passed in the state of New York and the Rhode Island legislature is also considering legislation that would allow the abortion of babies that survive the initial procedure.