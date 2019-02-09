Semi Truck T-bones Vehicle in East Sioux Falls Crash

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision between a Suburban and a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 42 and East Willow Ridge Place on the eastern edge of Sioux Falls.

The crash occurred during a busy morning rush hour at 7:45 AM on Friday (February 8)

"A 2018 Chevy Suburban driven by a 47 year old female attempted to cross Hwy 42. The suburban turned in front of a 2006 Peterbilt semi pulling a livestock trailer driven by a 54-year-old male," explained Sergeant Scott Dubbe of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. "The semi broadsided the driver side of the Suburban. The driver of the suburban received serious injuries and was taken to Avera Hospital and was in stable condition. The driver of the semi was not injured."

Records from the crash indicate that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

