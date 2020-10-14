Semi Truck Fire Stops Traffic on I-29 This Morning

Just a friendly heads up, Interstate 29 Northbound is closed at the Tea Exit due to semi fire this morning. No injuries occurred. Please find alternative route! Ace Towing is on scene with heavy equipment. Posted by Tea Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Reports of a semi-truck engulfed in flames first came in this morning, (Wednesday, October 14) around 5 AM and the Tea Volunteer Fire Department responded. By the time traffic into Sioux Falls had picked up, it was slowed to a one-lane crawl by the fiery truck scene.

The Lincoln Country Sheriff's Office reported on their Facebook page that there was another accident because people were driving around their patrol cars and that the truck had been hauling chicken making the roadway was slippery.

There was also grave concern over the fire spreading due to the dry and windy conditions in the area.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be examining the roadway and bridge for any damage, structural and otherwise.

Sources: Tea Volunteer Fire Department Facebook and Lincoln County Sheriff's Department Facebook