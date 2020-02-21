Semi-Truck Driver Rolls Truck in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Pursuit

Just wanting to know the welfare of a truck driver, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is led on a high-speed chase Thursday evening.

According to their Facebook page, Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies along with the Lennox Police Department were checking on the welfare of a semi driver near Industrial Ave & SD Hwy 44. After making contact the driver of the semi took off at a high rate of speed without headlights and taillights, leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit.

The semi was pulling a fully loaded enclosed trailer. Reaching speeds around 90 mph. the pursuit continued eastbound at high speeds through the city limits of Worthing. The semi eventually lost control and jack-knifed and rolled east of the intersection of 280th St & SD Hwy 115.

Local fire departments and EMS responded and successfully extricated the driver from the semi.

The driver was transported via Sanford Care Flight for treatment. The condition of the driver is unknown.

