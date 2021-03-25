Semi-Trailer Accident Disrupting Traffic On I-29 At Tea Exit

Dakota News Now is reporting that a semi-trailer is overturned on I-29 at the Tea exit. There is also a car that has been badly damaged. It has been confirmed that this is an injury accident.

The accident was reported around 5:00 am Thursday. It's estimated that the bridge at Exit 73 will be closed most of the morning. The northbound land of I-29 is being re-routed around the accident scene. Emergency vehicles are on the site.

Dakota News Now - Google Maps

Traffic is being disrupted Thursday morning. If this is part of your morning commute you may want to make plans to take an alternate route.

The crash is under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.

Source: Dakota News Now