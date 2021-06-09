A little bit more is known about a semi-truck that was stopped and surrounded by a massive law enforcement presence on Tuesday.

According to Dakota News Now, three agencies are collaborating on a death investigation that involves the semi which was stopped on I-29 on Tuesday.

The truck was stopped on the Interstate south of Beresford surrounded by numerous police vehicles. The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Union County Sheriff's Office are all involved. At least two of the authorities on the scene were wearing protective gear while conducting a search of the truck.

As of now, no other details have been released. This story is developing. Check back here for updates.