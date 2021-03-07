The Summit League Tournament looks a little different this year but you are still getting the high level of competition that we are accustomed to each and every season.

Semi-Final Monday is set for the Summit League Tournament on both the men's and women's brackets and fans are set from some great action.

All games are being played at the Sanford Pentagon instead of the Denny Sanford Premier Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the women's side of things, the games will start in the afternoon with the men's sessions starting in the evening.

Women's Semi-Final Games

11:45 am Omaha v Western Illinois

2:45 South Dakota v North Dakota State

Men's Semi-Final Games

5:45 Oral Roberts v South Dakota State

8:45 South Dakota v North Dakota State

No public fans are allowed to attend the games but can still catch the action on Midco Sports Network for the semi-finals and the championship games will take place on the ESPN family of networks on Tuesday.

For more information on the Summit League Tournament, the teams involved and other news surrounding the league, you can visit their website.