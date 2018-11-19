See Winter Wonderland at Falls Park From the Air

It's one of the highlights of any holiday season in Sioux Falls - a trip through Winter Wonderland at Falls Park .

With 275 light poles, 270 trees, and 40 wreaths covered with more than 350,000 lights, it's certainly a sight to see as you wind your way around the displays from the comfort of your vehicle.

But you haven't seen anything until you cast your eyes upon the more than 25 miles of light strands from high above in a helicopter.

From the air, you get a whole new appreciation not only of this incredible display but the gem that is Sioux Falls namesake, all decked out for the holidays!

You still have plenty of time to check out Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. It runs from 6:00 PM to midnight now thru January 6, 2019.

To get that sky-high perspective, contact the folks at Strawbale Winery and ask about their 'Twilight Flights'. They run weekends beginning December 8.

Your evening includes a flight, hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, and dessert.