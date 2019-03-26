See the New Live Well Sioux Falls Healthy Place Restaurants

The city program Live Well Sioux Falls says you can eat out and still eat healthy meals. They've launched a new program to help you find those restaurants too.

Through the Live Well Sioux Falls Healthy Place Program , restaurants can complete an application and earn points in ten different categories: tobacco-free spaces, staff training, healthy menu options, healthy side dish options, healthy children’s menu options, offering local food, labeling their menu, focusing on the health and well-being of their employees, sustainability, and other features. Each of these achievements derives a point value.

By achieving at least 80 percent of the criteria points, restaurants are then recognized as a Live Well Sioux Falls Healthy Place.

“We know that eating out is a part of daily life for many individuals and families,” said Alyssa Gehle, Health Promotion Specialist with Live Well Sioux Falls, a program of the Sioux Falls Health Department. “With all of the restaurant and menu options available in the community, it can be a challenge at times to pick healthy options. We hope this program will help consumers make healthier choices by recognizing restaurants who offer healthy menu options and have a healthy environment.”

The Healthy Place Program currently has four restaurants that have achieved recognition:

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe



Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet

Daily Clean Food & Drink

Restaurants achieving a Healthy Place designation receive promotional materials as well as recognition on the Live Well Sioux Falls website.

Restaurants interested in the Healthy Place Program can download the application .