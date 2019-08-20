See Squirrel Attack Minnesota Twins Dugout During White Sox Game

Things got nuts at the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox game last night. It was the bottom of the first inning when a squirrel bolted across home plate and dove into the Twins dugout causing a delay in the game between the Twins and White Sox.

Many of the Twins players appeared to jump back and give the little critter lots of room. Word is no one was hurt in the encounter, including the squirrel.

Minnesota lost last nights game against the White Sox 6 – 4. The Twins return to Minnesota after a 5 and 1 road trip. They are in first place in the AL Central by two games over the Cleveland Indians.