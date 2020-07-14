See Comet Neowise in the Night Sky, South Dakota

The best time to view it with the naked eye is between July 14-19

NASA says it might be the brightest comet to whiz past earth in more than a decade. Welcome, Comet Neowise. It will be a celestial treat for those in the northern hemisphere. That's us, South Dakota!

Neowise is one of a few comets visible without the use of binoculars or telescopes this century so it's kind of a big deal. The best time to view it with the naked eye is between July 14-19 but will become dimmer until mid-August until it leaves our inner solar system.

It's a good thing Neowise will be visible for the next few weeks because it won't return for another 6,800 years.

At 3 miles wide, Neowise is the brightest comet since Hale-Bopp in 1997, according to NASA, and should provide a spectacular view from earth.

Here's where to look about an hour after sunset (9:07 PM for Sioux Falls skywatchers) "Look just above the northwest horizon as the last of twilight fades to darkness. Look about three fists below the 'bowl' of the Big Dipper and a little to the right," according to Sky and Telescope, which also features some awesome early photos of Neowise.

Even though it'll be visible to the naked eye, scientists recommend using binoculars or a telescope for the best viewing. Then, you might even see that it has a forked tail, one made up of gas, the other dust, according to the Washington Post.

This is bonus time for campers as you're already away from the city lights, the kids are staying up a little later, too. Douse the fire and grab the binoculars and treat yourself to a rare celestial sight.