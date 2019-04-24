See City Of Sioux Falls New ‘ReLeaf’ Website

The city of Sioux Falls will be cutting down and replacing hundreds of trees in dozens of parks throughout the city. Due to the Emerald Ash Borer infestation, thousands of Ash trees will have to be cut down.

On Wednesday the city of Sioux Falls launched a 'ReLeaf Project' website. The site is an information resource on our "ReLeaf" efforts in Sioux Falls in response to the Emerald Ash Borer and ways the community can help.

The stated purpose of the site is to advance the Emerald Ash Borer reforestation community fund drive. On the site, you can see the city park tree count for each city park and exactly how many Ash trees are growing there.

The site also gives you guidance on ways you can help with the reforestation. It also asks, “Help spread the word by telling your friends and family about the Sioux Falls’ reforestation efforts. A healthy urban forest will beautify the city, provide cleaner air and more shade.”

You can also donate to the cause with each dollar you donate goes towards the planting and early care of trees in public spaces throughout the city.