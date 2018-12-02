Secret Ingredient in This Pumpkin Pie Recipe Makes it a Winner

It seems all things made with love taste better. Once you add love and the secret ingredient ginger to a classic Pumpkin Pie Recipe, it becomes irresistible.

Grandma Florence's Pumpkin Pie

3/4 Cup White Sugar

1 3/4 Cup Pumpkin

3 Eggs

1 Can of Evaporated Milk

1/2 Teaspoon Cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon Nutmeg

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1/4 Teaspoon Ginger

Put eggs in a bowl and beat. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly. Pour in a 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Test by inserting a silver knife 1/2 inch from the edge of the pie. When it comes out clean, the pie is done. Serve the pie warm or at room temperature and top with whipping cream. The addition of ginger seems to bring the other flavors and spices together in a whole new way.

This recipe is shared by listener Nadyne Beukelman, in honor of her Grandma Florence, who lived to the age of 83 until passing at 1971. Florence was a doctor's wife, who was a devoted homemaker in her day, preparing oatmeal in a double boiler for her family every day.