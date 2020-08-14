Second Shooting This Week Injures a Sioux Falls Man

Sioux Falls police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital. It's the second shooting in Sioux Falls in two days.

On Thursday, August 9, 2020, Sioux Falls police received a report of gunshots at the Shop'n Cart convenience store on 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 9:45 PM, Dakota News Now reports.

Police say a man had left the store and was walking to his car when several shots were fired. One of the shots hit the man in the back and another broke out a window in his car. Police are unsure if the man was the intended target. The man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the public is not believed to be in any danger.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police are asking the public to call them directly with any information at 605-367-7000 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 or online.