Second Draw Elk Applications Now Open

If you want another crack at getting an elk tag this fall in South Dakota, your last chance is now.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced that applications for the second Black Hills Elk draw is now open .

The deadline to apply is June 19 at 8:00 am.

There are no any elk tags remaining in the second draw. Only antlerless tags remain and there are not a lot of them. If you apply you will lose any preference points you have.

Not all of the antlerless elk units have tags remaining. Most of the tags are in the southern Black Hills.