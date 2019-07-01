Second Annual Summer Children’s Bash at the Empire Mall

You and your family are invited down to the Empire Mall for a few hours of family fun activities. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Its the second annual Summer Children's Bash at the Sanford Children's Play Area. They will have giveaways for the first 100 kids that attend, balloon artist, face painting, coloring, bounce house, snacks, and other family things to do!

Don't worry parents, they have prizes for you as well. Enter in on their raffle where you can win prizes valued up to $500 and the best part, the event is free! According to Keloland, Kirsten Schaffer, director of marketing and business development at The Empire Mall said at last years event. "We couldn’t be more excited to present the community with these new upgrades, and we strive to create programming that families will look forward to year-after-year."

So beat the heat this summer and bring the family down to the Empire Mall on Saturday, July 20th.