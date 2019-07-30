Second Annual Local Foods Fair in Sioux Falls Today

Our state is quite often referred to as agriculturally driven. That is no surprise considering the latest South Dakota Department of Agriculture study. It indicates that agriculture is still the number one industry in our state, contributing more than $32.5 billion to our economy.

The Stockyards Ag Experience Local Foods Fair will give people the opportunity to meet local producers, sample and buy some of their delicious products. Abby Bischoff, Executive Director of the Stockyards Ag Experience says, "We seek to connect people with agriculture and meeting a farmer is the most direct way we can do that!"

The Local Foods Fair is today, Wednesday, July 31, from 3 to 8 PM, outdoors on the Stockyard Ag Experience plaza at 301 E. Falls Park Drive. There will be samples of all kinds, from tasty foods to beer and wine, live chef demos, kids activities, food trucks, and live music!

Parking is available across the street from the Stockyards Ag Experience barn in the Falls Park Farmer's Market area.

For more information see Stockyards Ag Experience online, on Facebook, or call 605-332-1917.