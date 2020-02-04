SEC Schools Get $44.6 Million in Revenue a Piece

The SEC is cashing in once again.

The Southeastern Conference schools will get $44.6 million in total revenue from the league which is a seven-figure increase from last year.

The Commissioner of the SEC announced that the league shelled out over $651 million to the 14 schools for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The large sums of money come from bowl games, TV deals, SEC football championship game, the College Football Playoff, the NCAA Tournament and other NCAA Championships.

The high level of play from the football programs has been the major contributor to the success financially for the SEC, including a national championship for LSU this year.

That is a whole lot of money... but not enough to pay the players.