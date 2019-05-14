Seattle Seahawks Waive Quarterback Taryn Christion

Taryn Christion's stint with the Seattle Seahawks has come to an end following rookie minicamp as the team has decided to waive the quarterback.

ESPN NFL Nation Giants reporter Jordan Raanan says that the Seahawks are expected to sign quarterback Geno Smith to compete with Paxton Lynch for the backup quarterback spot.

In order to make the move, the Seahawks had to adjust its roster. ESPN's Brady Henderson reports that the team had decided to waive former South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion along with tight end Mik'Quan Deane.

In a story posted to ESPN.com , head coach Pete Carroll decided to make the change for a different quarterback following the performance of the quarterbacks at rookie minicamp. "I thought the quarterbacks had a hard time. I thought they struggled with the system and the playcalling," Carroll said. Christion, Troy Williams, and Michael O'Connor were the three quarterbacks participating at rookie minicamp.

Christion could have the opportunity to still land with another team prior to the start of NFL Training Camp in July as he is an unrestricted free agent. He could also still look for other opportunities in other leagues such as the Canadian Football League.