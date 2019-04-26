ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are bringing in dog teams from four states this weekend as they continue searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing in the Black Hills area nearly three months ago.

Serenity Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home on Feb. 3. Numerous searches have been conducted since then.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says dog teams are coming from the Northern Black Hills, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. They plan to search Saturday and Sunday. About 30 people will be involved.

The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after the girl went missing. The sheriff's office said Serenity likely wouldn't have survived if she was outside in subzero temperatures.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.