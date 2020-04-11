SDSU’s Myah Selland Receives Extra Year of Eligibility

SDSU's women's basketball team saw their season come to an end in the Summit League title game but they did get some good news this offseason as one of their players will receive an additional year of eligibility.

Myah Selland was given a medical hardship by the Summit League and are allowing her to receive an additional year of eligibility.

She only played in nine games for the Jackrabbits last year due to injury.

Last year would have been her junior season but will now receive two more years of eligibility on the court.

The Jackrabbits finished with the second seed in the Summit League Tournament and finished runner up in the title game to USD.

They would have most likely played in the WNIT but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all postseason tournaments being shut down.

For more information on SDSU Athletics, visit their website.