SDSU’s Mike Daum will Participate in the State Farm Three Point Contest at the Final Four
Mike Daum had a amazing and historic career at South Dakota State and now will get a chance to add to his legacy post playing career with the Jacks.
Daum will participate in the State Farm 3-point contest on Thursday night in Minneapolis at Target Center.
I love this event and I watch it every year.
It's a great chance to see some of the best college basketball players get another crack at their craft in a very cool environment during the Final Four weekend.
The State Farm Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships will air on ESPN at 8 PM CT on Thursday night.
Click here for a complete list of participants and information on tickets for the event.