SDSU’s Mike Daum and USD’s Matt Mooney are Now on the Same Team

There was once a time only a few years ago that the idea of having SDSU's Mike Daum and USD's Matt Mooney on the same team would have been considered crazy.

Now that crazy talk is coming to a reality.

When these two were in the Summit League they both were the marquee players for their programs and both would go on to receive national attention.

Daum would climb up the scoring ranks to 7th all-time in college basketball history and Mooney would become a grad transfer at Texas Tech where he helped lead the Red Raiders to the National Title game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

They will now be teammates on 'House of Paign' as they chase the winner take all prize of $2 million dollars.

I can't wait for the first and probably last time we see a Coyote toss an assist to a Jackrabbit when these two are on the court together.

In addition to Dam and Mooney, for SDSU swingman Skyler Flatten will be playing for Ft. Wayne Champs as it continues to show the level of basketball at the college level in this state over the last few years.

This year's event has seen a truncated number of teams as they have shrunk down from a 64 team field to only 24 because of the ongoing pandemic.

Whether it is a pandemic or not, this event has evolved into a good run of hoops with familiar names for fans who usually lose track of many of these players once they leave college and play overseas professionally.

The event will run from July 4-14 in Columbus, OH, and will air on ESPN.

All games will be played inside the Nationwide Arena which is the home to the Columbus Blue Jackets of the NHL.

For more information on The Basketball Tournament, you can visit their website.