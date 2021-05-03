SDSU Wins Playoff Thriller Over Southern Illinois

South Dakota State came into the FCS Playoffs as the No.1 seed and they have lived up to the billing so far.

On Sunday night, SDSU defeated Southern Illinois 31-26 in a playoff thriller to advance to the semi-finals.

It is so hard to beat a team twice and the Jacks dominated Southern Illinois in their first matchup, but this one was a much different affair.

At one point, SDSU was trailing by 13, but really turned on the jets n the second half and were able to hold off a late comeback from Southern Illinois.

SDSU now advances to the semis against Delaware next Saturday in Brookings, SD.

The other semi-final matchup is James Madison and Sam Houston State and both UND and NDSU fell on Sunday in the quarterfinals.

