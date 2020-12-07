SDSU WBB Upset Gonzaga and Land in AP Top 25 Poll

The South Dakota State Women's Basketball team upset then No.18 Gonzaga in Brookings on Sunday and got some more good news on Monday.

SDSU is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in over a decade after the Jacks are off to a 3-0 start.

South Dakota State received the No.22 ranking in the latest AP poll on Monday.

Not only did SDSU upset Gonzaga, they also have wins this season over a ranked Iowa State team as well as Creighton.

Aaron Johnston has developed a great basketball program at SDSU and their proven success in the Summit League has been gaining national attention over the years.

SDSU wont begin their Summit League schedule until January, but have some very tough opponents the rest of the month with dates this week against Kansas State and Northern Iowa.

This latest ranking doesn't define their 2020-2021 season as I'm sure they have much bigger goals, but it does prove they belong in the conversation as one of the Top 25 teams in the country.

For more information on the SDSU women's basketball team, their upcoming schedule and Jackrabbit athletics, you can visit their website.