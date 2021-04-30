SDSU vs Southern Illinois in FCS Quarterfinals

Follow up the NFL Draft with the Pride of the Dakotas as #1 South Dakota State University (6-1) will host #8 Southern Illinois (6-3) in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The game will be under the lights as the kickoff is set for 8:00 PM. If you don't have tickets for the game watch on ESPN2.

The Jacks are riding a 5-game win streak, last winning round one of the FCS Playoffs against Holy Cross. Meanwhile, the Salukis eliminated #3 Weber State to punch their ticket with a date against SDSU.

While SDSU and SI have a history, it's the Jackrabbits getting the nod for a win on their home field this Sunday holding an 8-3 series advantage.

Looking into other FCS games and possible matchups for these two teams in the semis and championship:

James Madison vs North Dakota

Delaware vs Jacksonville State

North Dakota State vs Sam Houston