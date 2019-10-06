SDSU Volleyball Raises Over $1700 with Pink Match

All around sports in the month of October you will see different sports raising awareness, raising money and paying tribute to those who are affected by Breast Cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the United States.

SDSU Volleyball did their part with their fifth annual 'Pink Match' at the Sanford Pentagon.

In the process, the SDSU Volleyball team raised $1,725 throughout the event.

All week long the team helped raise money in support of the cause.

The Jackrabbits wore pink jerseys during the match to show their support and Jacks fans were able to bid and buy the jerseys after the match in a online auction.

The proceeds were donated to the Edith Sanford Breast Cancer Foundation.

