SDSU to Hold Virtual Jackrabbit Scholarship Auction on Saturday

Like all University athletic departments throughout the United States, they are trying to figure out how to continue to raise much-needed money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota State has come up with a very creative way to do so and their supporters are rallying behind them.

The SDSU Athletic Department will hold its annual Jackrabbit Scholarship Auction on Saturday virtually with some really neat ways to still connect with their fan base.

The night will feature Zoom rooms for fans to hang out, messages from Jackrabbit greats and current players, a huge online auction, and more.

There may even be a Pat McAfee siting if the rumors hold true.

The hope is to once again raise upwards of $1 million dollars in one night for SDSU scholarships.

In addition to raising money for scholarships, SDSU is teaming up with Feeding South Dakota to raise money for an organization that needs our help during these tough times.

You can donate directly to Feeding South Dakota prior to and during their event.

Additionally, all proceeds from the event will be matched 2 to 1 by an anonymous donor allowing you to triple your impact on not only the Jackrabbit student-athletes but Feeding South Dakota as well.

To get more information, purchase tickets for the virtual evening or to register for FREE for the online auction, visit their website.