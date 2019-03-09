SDSU Stunned in Quarterfinal Loss to Western Illinois

It was a real life David vs. Goliath and once again David came out on the right side of the fight.

SDSU came into the Summit League Tournament as the #1 seed and exited the tournament in their opening game.

Western Illinois pulled off the major upset over South Dakota State on Saturday night 79-76.

It was a night that SDSU and their fans will want to soon forget as everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong.

Mike Daum was held in check and really didn't get his momentum going until late in the second half ending the night with only 16 points.

The officiating certainly seemed to tilt in Western Illinois favor all night long especially down the stretch.

With all that went wrong the first 38 minutes of the game, SDSU still had a chance late to win the game but multiple misses at the free throw line probably doomed the Jacks the most.

The loss not only knocks SDSU out of the Summit League Tournament, it will most likely knock them out of the NCAA Tournament and put them in the NIT.

WIU will advance to the semi finals on Monday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.