SDSU Soccer Raises Over $3,900 with GOALD Game

If you look around almost anywhere in South Dakota, you can find a organization that has shown an amazing sense of genorousity as South Dakotan's are notorious for giving back.

The latest to do so is the SDSU Soccer team.

South Dakota State women's soccer team hosted their first ever GOALD Game earlier this year and were able to raise $3,984.99 for Cure Kids Cancer.

The original goal was $2000.00 and clearly they were able to exceed that with their fundraising efforts.

Partnering with Sanford Health Cure Kids Cancer, SDSU sold GOALD Game t-shirts and held a "Pie in the Face" contest with the proceeds going to the cause.

On the day of the GOALD game, the SDSU soccer team also hosted honorary captain Axel Toft and his family.

The South Dakota State soccer teams returns to action this Friday in Brookings at 6 PM against Western Illinois.