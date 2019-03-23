SDSU Rolls Past Quinnipiac to Advance to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament
The South Dakota State women's basketball team rolled past Quinnipiac to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
SDSU defeated Quinnipiac 76-65 behind 28 points from Macy Miller who had a huge opening round game.
The sixth seeded Jacks will now face off against Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will be playing a road game as Syracuse is hosting this part of the region.
Three Jacks were in double figures and SDSU really controlled tempo and the game as a whole the entire contest.
For more information on the win, visit GoJacks.com.