The South Dakota State women's basketball team rolled past Quinnipiac to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

SDSU defeated Quinnipiac 76-65 behind 28 points from Macy Miller who had a huge opening round game.

The sixth seeded Jacks will now face off against Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will be playing a road game as Syracuse is hosting this part of the region.

Three Jacks were in double figures and SDSU really controlled tempo and the game as a whole the entire contest.

