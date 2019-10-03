SDSU Ranks Number 5 for Online Degree

Affording a college education can be daunting for many students and parents. And one of South Dakota's leading institutions is at the top when giving the next generation of leaders an affordable college experience.

According to Great Value Colleges, South Dakota State University is number 5 in its listing of the 10 most affordable online bachelor’s degrees in geography for 2019.

South Dakota State University offers a cheap online degree in geography that focuses on three areas of study: physical geography, human geography, and technical geography.

Paying for college is one thing but having the right professors in place is paramount. The report states that SDSU's outstanding reputation, its faculty’s excellence and the unerring commitment to providing nontraditional students a high-quality education were also factors in the rating.

And giving students all the tools that they need to achieve their future career goals.