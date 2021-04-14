SDSU-NDSU Dakota Marker Game This Weekend

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) saw its share of games scratched during the spring football season due to COVID-19 protocols and it also pushed back one of the feature games of the season. With a share of the MVFC title on the line, South Dakota State University will travel to Fargo this Saturday and try and take back the Dakota Marker from North Dakota State University.

It's been almost a month since the Jackrabbits (4-1) have seen action. They last played at Southern Illinois on March 20 winning that game 44-3. The next two games against Illinois State and USD were canceled.

The Bison (6-1) only had one game canceled, against the Coyotes, and are coming off a 23-20 win at Northern Iowa just last Saturday.

You can view the game on ESPN+ as well as MidcoSN. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM.

For the faithful SDSU fan, this is one of the oldest rivalries in college football dating back to 1903. Saturday's game will mark the 111th meeting between the Jackrabbits and Bison.

Following the final game of the season pairings will be announced Sunday morning on ESPNU for the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.