SDSU Makes Forbes Top College List

Recognition continues to spotlight our great state and this time it shines on Brookings, South Dakota.

According to a recent Forbes publication, South Dakota State University was ranked in the top 11 percent of the 4,300 degree-granting postsecondary institutions in the U.S. SDSU was ranked No. 471 in Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges 2019.

The rankings are based on five general categories: alumni salary, student satisfaction, debt, American leaders, on-time graduation rates and academic success. Forbes ranked 650 colleges and universities.

Are things better in the upper plains? You bet. “At SDSU, we are very proud of the broad-based academic programs, quality educational experience and overall excellence we provide that supports our land-grant mission,” said SDSU President Barry Dunn. “Student success is paramount in everything we do, extending from the time a student enrolls at SDSU until they graduate with a degree. The ranking reflects that culture and the value SDSU provides.”

In its article, Forbes stated, “whether a school is in the Top 10 or near the bottom of the list, these 650 count as the best in the country. We include just 15 percent of the 4,300 degree-granting postsecondary institutions in the U.S., so appearing here at all is an indication that a school meets a high standard.”