SDSU Football Wins 2020 Opener in 2021

The South Dakota State Football team got back on the field in Missouri Valley Conference play for the first time since 2019.

SDSU began what would have been their 2020 season on Friday night as the FCS level shifted from Fall games to Spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only did Jackrabbit fans get to celebrate their team being back on the field, but they also got to celebrate a win.

No. 5 SDSU defeated the University of Northern Iowa 24-20 pulling the upset of the third-ranked team in the FCS.

UNI was able to take the lead late in the fourth quarter 20-17 but a late score from South Dakota State gave the Jacks the four-point win.

SDSU was led by freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski who had 19 completions on the evening and threw for two touchdowns.

The Jackrabbits will go on the road next week to Grand Forks and take on the University of North Dakota.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.