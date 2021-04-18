SDSU Football Gets No.1 Seed in FCS Playoffs

The entire FCS Spring season has been an up-and-down roller coaster of emotions and schedule changes but for South Dakota State football, the last few days have made it all worth it.

On Saturday, SDSU defeated NDSU 27-17 in the Fargodome, and in the process they locked up a Missouri Valley Conference title and a birth in the FCS Playoffs.

SDSU followed up that good news with more of the same on Sunday as they were named the No.1 seed in the entire playoff field.

The Jackrabbits will host Holy Cross this Saturday in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.

Holy Cross only played three games in the Spring season going 3-0 and receiving the automatic bid from the Pacific League.

Game time is set for 2 PM on Saturday in Brookings at Dana J. Dykehouse Stadium and can be seen on ESPN3.com or the ESPN+ App.

Tickets will go on sale for season ticket holders on Monday at noon and the general public will have access to the on-sale this Tuesday at 8 AM.

South Dakota State ended their regular season 5-1 and are looking to capture their first-ever National Championship at the FCS level.

For more information on the SDSU football team, their roster, and their upcoming game, you can visit their website.