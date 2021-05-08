SDSU Dominates and Advances to FCS Title Game

It was the biggest game in the state of South Dakota's history on the football field and South Dakota State delivered big time.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits dominated Delaware on Saturday in the semi-final of the FCS playoffs and advanced to the national title game.

SDSU and Delaware traded some blows early, but SDSU put their foot on the pedal and ran away with the game, winning 33-3.

It was an amazing showcase for SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier and his team on ESPN and assert themselves as one of the best programs in the country.

Get our free mobile app

SDSU will now travel to Frisco, TX for the FCS Championship game next week as they will face off against Sam Houston State.

Sam Houston State defeated James Madison on Saturday in the second semi-final matchup.

Next week's matchup will feature two dual-threat quarterbacks, two good defenses, and two well-coached teams for all the marbles.

SDSU is wanting to capture its first ever FCS title and will look to use not only their momentum but their superior talent to accomplish history for the football program.

For more information on the title game, the SDSU football roster, and news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.